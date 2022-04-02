Records galore for Babar Azam with ton in 3rd ODI vs Aussies

Lahore: Record galore for Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam after his second consecutive ton against Australia in the third ODI, ARY News reported.

Babar Azam overtook Muhammad Yousuf to become the second-highest century-maker for Pakistan in ODIs after his ton against Australia in the 3rd ODI.

He played a scintillating knock of 105 off 115 deliveries in the 3rd ODI vs Australia in the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Babar overtook former test captain Muhammad Yousuf to become the second-highest century-maker for Pakistan. Muhammed Yousuf had scored 15 ODI hundreds in his career.

Babar is only behind stylish left-handed opener Saeed Anwar, who scored 20 centuries in his ODI career.

Babar Azam also broke the record for the fewest innings to score 16 ODI hundreds. The record was previously held by South Africa’s Hashim Amla who took 94 innings to reach 16 ODI tons, while Indian legend Virat Kohli took 110 innings to achieve the same.

BABAR JUST LOVES SCORING HUNDREDS 😍 The Pakistan skipper leaves behind some of the biggest names to become the fastest to 1️⃣6️⃣ ODI 💯s 👏#PAKvAUS #BabarAzam𓃵 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/BKLZetQE0G — CricWick (@CricWick) April 2, 2022

Babar also became the first-ever Pakistan skipper to score 5 ODI tons while leading the team.

Pakistan beat Australia by nine wickets in the third ODI against Australia to win the series 2-1. Pakistan broke its 20-year-long series losing streak against Australia with the win in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Saturday.

