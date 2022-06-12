PakvsWI: Case filed against man entering ground in Multan

Multan: A case has been registered against the man who entered the ground during Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI, ARY News reported.

According to details, the man who barged onto the ground saluted and hugged Shadab Khan during the 2nd ODI in Multan has been charged under articles 452 and 188.

The man named Muhammad Waqas Ashraf ran out of the ground after the incident and tried to escape the ground too. That’s why he has been charged with 452 and 188.

The man has reportedly been arrested by Punjab police.

The incident happened in the 39th innings of Pakistan’s batting in the 2nd ODI while Shadab Khan was on strike. Waqas came running in and saluted him after which Shadab Khan hugged him.

