Palestinian Islamic Jihad backs Hamas response to US Gaza plan

GAZA: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an ally of Hamas that also holds Israeli hostages, on Saturday endorsed Hamas’s response to a U.S. plan to end the war in Gaza – a move that could help pave the way for the release of Israeli captives still held by both groups.

“Hamas’ (reaction) to Trump’s plan represents the position of the Palestinian resistance factions, and the Islamic Jihad participated responsibly in the consultations that led to this decision,” the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which is smaller than Hamas but seen as more hardline, said in a statement.

Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls Gaza, on Friday accepted certain key parts of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan, including ending the war, Israel’s withdrawal and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian captives.

Hamas’ stance, and its backing by Islamic Jihad, may raise the spirit of Gazans, who had watched one ceasefire effort after another fail as Israeli strikes pulverized the strip over the past two years, created a humanitarian crisis, and displaced millions.

“It’s happy news, it saves those who are still alive, it saves the people, and thank God that they (Hamas) agreed. This is enough, good people. We are tired, I swear to God, we are tired, tired,” said Palestinian Saoud Qarneyta, 32.

Other Palestinians were cautious, expressing fear that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will ultimately withdraw from any plan to end the war.

“What is important is that Netanyahu does not sabotage this, because now that Hamas agreed, Netanyahu will disagree, as he usually does,” said Jerusalem resident Jamal Shihada.

The Israeli military’s Arabic spokesperson issued a warning on Saturday for residents of Gaza City, saying it remained a “dangerous” combat zone.

He urged residents in a post on X to avoid going north in the enclave or nearing any areas where the military operates.

News website Axios earlier reported that the Israeli military will shift to defensive operations in Gaza and halt its plan to seize Gaza City.

Israeli airstrikes persisted early on Saturday, but they were less intense after U.S. President Trump had called for a halt to the bombing, saying Hamas was ready for peace.