RAMALLAH, West Bank: A Palestinian teen was shot dead during an Israeli ​military raid in the occupied West ‌Bank on Wednesday, official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Palestinian health ministry said the teenager ​was a 16-year-old boy. The Israeli ​military said it was looking into ⁠the report. Wafa said the boy was ​killed by soldiers’ gunfire, during a raid ​in the Palestinian city of Hebron.

Earlier, the Israeli military said two Palestinians attacked and wounded two ​soldiers in the area of Silwad, ​near Ramallah. The soldiers opened fire, killing one ‌of ⁠the assailants and apprehended the second man alive, the military said.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the details of ​either incident.

In ​northern Gaza, ⁠Palestinian health officials said a medic was killed in an ​Israeli strike. The Israeli military did ​not ⁠immediately comment. It said its forces had shot dead a militant in southern Gaza ⁠in ​a separate incident later ​on Wednesday.