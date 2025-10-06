Pamela Anderson's catchy new look amazed fans

Canadian-American supermodel Pamela Anderson showed a catchy new look at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, unveiling short locks of strawberry blonde hair in a cropped bob with curtain bangs.

Pamela Anderson, 58, actress and activist, unveiled her unique style in a black boat-neck midi attire donned with a glitter collar and sleeves, as the Daily Mail reported.

Pamela Anderson finished the look with patterned clear tights and bright pink satin heels with jeweled bracelets.

The superstar’s newest hair transition comes after she switched from her trademark platinum blonde to a warm copper shade earlier in the week, receiving accolades from the fashion industry for her effortless confidence.

The outlet additionally reported that singer Lana Del Rey, who stunned in a pale grey chiffon gown, and star Meghann Fahy from White Lotus, who amazed in a bold red cut-out dress, joined her in the front row.

However, Colman Domingo, Emma Chamberlain, Amelia Gray, and Yasmin Finney were among the other notable guests.

Moreover, Anderson’s Paris appearances have fascinated, ranging from slick 1980s-inspired styles to Farrah Fawcett-esque waves. She is embracing her fluctuating look ahead of filming her next feature, Love Is Not the Answer, opposite Steve Coogan.

Earlier this year, the bond between senior actors Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson was absolutely ‘genuine’, sources claimed, laughing off the allegations that their whirlwind romance was a PR stunt for the movie, ‘The Naked Gun’.

For the unversed, veteran actor Liam Neeson, 73, sparked speculations with ‘The Naked Gun’ co-star Pamela Anderson, 58, when the two were out and about with their PDA-packed promotional appearances around the movie’s theatrical release on August 1.