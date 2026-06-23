Panjgur: Security forces have foiled a major terrorist plot in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, recovering a large cache of weapons and communication equipment during an intelligence-based operation, security sources said on Tuesday.

According to security sources, the operation was carried out in the Jirak area of Panjgur following intelligence reports about the presence of terrorist elements.

During the operation, security forces recovered a significant quantity of weapons, explosives, and communication material. Authorities also seized four rocket fuses and multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from a vehicle.

Security sources said the explosive material was intended to be used in a potential large-scale terrorist attack. However, the swift and professional action by security forces thwarted the alleged plot and prevented possible large-scale destruction in the area.

Officials described the successful operation as further evidence of the security forces’ commitment to combating terrorism and maintaining peace in Balochistan. They said the forces continue to act as a strong barrier against elements seeking to undermine security and stability in the province.

Six terrorists killed in Panjgur IBO: ISPR

Earlier, on June 5, 2026, six Indian sponsored terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in Panjgur District of Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing stated that the operation was carried out on the night of June 3-4, 2026, after reports about the presence of militants belonging to the Indian proxy group, Fitna al Hindustan (FAH).

During the operation, security forces engaged multiple terrorist hideouts. Following an intense exchange of fire, six militants were killed, the ISPR said.