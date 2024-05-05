‘Pansar’ booked in death case of five of a family in Faisalabad

Police have registered a case against a ‘Pansar’ whose medicines allegedly claimed the lives of five including a woman and her four daughters in Faisalabad.

In a heart-wrenching incident, four minor girl and their mother died after consuming ‘medicine in milk’ in Tandlianwala, Punjab.

The case of the incident was registered at the complaint of the father of the deceased girl at the police station Garh. ‘Pansar’ Abdul Wahab has been named in the case.

According to FIR, the father said he bought medicine (Phakii) from the ‘Pansar’, which was believed to be a remedy for the girl’s stomach pain. My wife and four daughters lost their lives after ingesting milk mixed with medicine, the FIR added.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the ‘hakeem’.

In a similar incident on April 5, at least four members of a family died after consuming poisonous tea in Toba Tek Singh.

As per details, the tragic incident occurred in Toba Tek Singh where three members of a family including six-year-old Ali, seven-year-old Iqra, and 22-year-old Sania died after drinking poisonous tea.

The hospital administration said that the injured mother and minor sisters were shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition where 18-year-old Madiha also succumbed to injuries.