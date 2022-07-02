Parade Ground jalsa: ‘Armed man’ arrested from rally’s venue

ISLAMABAD: An armed man carrying a pistol and bullets was arrested from the venue of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Parade Ground jalsa, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A suspected man having possession of a pistol and bullets was arrested from the entry point of Parade Ground venue which will be addressed by the PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Police officials immediately arrested the man who was identified as Ghani. Police said that the armed man was an employee of the public health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The suspected man was shifted to the local police station for further investigation, police added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold a “historic” public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Ground today (Saturday).

The rally would be addressed by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders of the party. The PTI chairman will himself lead a rally from Rawalpindi to the Parade Ground venue.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been put in place for today’s public meeting.

Moreover, PTI caravans from different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) have left for Islamabad to participate in the party’s power show.

PTI Karachi chapter will set up a screen at Sea View beach for the live telecast of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s address in Islamabad.

