Paraguay hold on for 1-0 win over Turkey despite Almiron red card

Ten-man Paraguay scored the fastest goal of the World Cup so far to beat Turkey 1-0 in a dramatic Group D match on Friday, breathing life into their campaign and condemning their opponents to an early exit.

Fired up from a humiliating 4-1 defeat by the United States in their opening match, Paraguay went ahead 64 seconds in when Matias Galarza rifled home from long range, then clung on for the entire game against a torrent of Turkish attacks.

Paraguay defended doggedly and played the second half with 10 men after Miguel Almiron was sent off for remarks made to Mert Muldur with his hand covering his mouth.

The win for the South Americans means the United States are ⁠group winners after their 2-0 victory over Australia in Seattle.

Goalscorer Galarza, who was left out of Paraguay’s opening match, said he was enjoying one of the best days of his life.

“We showed our quality fighting spirit even with one player down. God wanted this to happen for Paraguay more than ever before,” he added.

Misfiring Turkey

In a tense and physical match played amid a cacophony of cheers, jeers and pounding drums in the San Francisco Bay Area, Turkey always looked dangerous, with the crowd roaring their every attack as they battled to stay in their first World Cup in 24 years.

They dominated possession but paid the price for some atrocious finishing, logging 32 attempts but no goals in almost a carbon copy of their high-shooting opening match ⁠loss to Australia.

Paraguay last played at the World Cup in 2010, where they were eliminated by eventual champions Spain in the quarter-final, and came into Friday’s game as underdogs.

But they sent their supporters into a frenzy moments after kick-off when Galarza picked up the ball and let rip from long range to put them ahead.

Turkey were inventive and threatening but fell apart in front of goal, with a slew of chances for Kenan Yildiz ⁠and Arda Guler, and Muldur’s first-half header hitting the crossbar then clipping the post.

Turkey never gave in and pushed on in the dying moments to try to rescue the match.

As the final whistle blew, the Paraguay squad charged onto the field in celebration as Turkish players collapsed to the ground, some in tears with their heads in ⁠their hands.

Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said his team fought well but it was an outcome everyone had to accept.

“I’m sad but I’m also very proud of my players. They gave everything right until the final whistle. That’s what football’s like,” he said.