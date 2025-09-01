Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Romantic Comedy Hit by Piracy

September 1, 2025: Param Sundari, the much-awaited romantic comedy starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, was leaked on piracy websites shortly after its theatrical release on August 29, posing a significant threat to the film’s revenue and the creative efforts of its team.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie features a vibrant cast including Akshaye Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rajeev Khandelwal, and tells the heartwarming story of a free-spirited Delhi boy and a disciplined Kerala girl navigating love amidst cultural differences and familial expectations.

The widespread leak of Param Sundari across multiple platforms, available in formats ranging from low-quality 240p to high-definition 1080p, has raised alarms in the film industry, as piracy undermines financial returns and devalues the hard work of filmmakers. Under Indian copyright law, accessing pirated content can lead to severe penalties, including fines of up to Rs 2 lakh and potential imprisonment. Cybersecurity experts warn that piracy sites often harbor malware, spyware, and phishing scams, putting users at risk of identity theft and financial fraud.

Additionally, pirated versions of the film suffer from poor picture quality, disruptive watermarks, and degraded audio, ruining the viewing experience and sometimes redirecting users to harmful content like adult material or fraud schemes, which can be particularly dangerous for younger audiences. Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s wife, praised the film, calling it “pure magic” on social media, highlighting its appeal.