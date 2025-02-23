Paresh Rawal reveals the truth behind Kartik Aaryan’s exit from ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Paresh Rawal has put an end to the speculation surrounding Kartik Aaryan’s involvement in Hera Pheri 3 and Akshay Kumar’s role in the franchise.

Many believed that, just like the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series, Kartik Aaryan might replace Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri.

However, Paresh Rawal dismissed these claims, revealing that while Kartik Aaryan was indeed cast in the film, he was never set to play Akshay’s iconic character, Raju.

Instead, Kartik Aaryan was supposed to portray a different role, and Akshay Kumar was also meant to be a part of the project.

Paresh Rawal explained that at the time Kartik Aaryan was signed, the film Her Pheri had a different storyline.

He said, “Kartik was signed for the film. Usko Raju samajh ke pakad ke leke aaye thay, par ye alag hi kirdar tha (They cast him thinking he would play Raju, but his character was completely different).”

He further clarified that Akshay Kumar was always intended to be in the movie. However, the situation changed when filmmaker Priyadarshan, who directed the first Hera Pheri, came on board.

With this development, the story was altered, leading to Kartik Aaryan’s exit from the project. Paresh Rawal confirmed, “Kartik isn’t part of the film now. The film’s story has been changed.”

Now, Hera Pheri 3 will feature its original cast, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

Paresh Rawal stated that the film’s shooting is scheduled to begin in August or September, reassuring fans that the much-awaited sequel will stay true to its roots.

Reflecting on the previous installment, Phir Hera Pheri, Paresh Rawal admitted that, despite its success, the film did not reach its full potential. He believed that the sequel deviated from the simplicity that made Hera Pheri a classic.