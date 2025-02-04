Tabu hints at her possible return in ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Days after filmmaker Priyadarshan teased his return to the comedy franchise with ‘Hera Pheri 3’, acclaimed actor Tabu has also dropped hints regarding her casting in the threequel.

Ever since Indian filmmaker Priyadarshan announced his possible return to the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise last week, fans have been eager to know if the threequel will also see the OG trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, reunite with their co-star Tabu, who essayed the pivotal role of Anuradha in the first film of the series.

The actor has now responded to the buzz.

Tabu reshared Kumar’s birthday post for the filmmaker, which prompted Priyadarshan’s response, confirming his return to direct the threequel, and wrote, “Of course, the cast won’t be complete without me.”

Notably, Priyadarshan first made ‘Hera Pheri’ (2000), adapted from the Malayalam-language comedy-thriller ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’, and written by Neeraj Vora.

Vora penned and directed the script of the sequel ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ six years later, co-starring the lead trio with Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen.

The reports around ‘Hera Pheri 3’ first began to swirl in 2023. However, several names were attached to and then removed from the project, before Priyadarshan teased his return to the franchise last week.

Besides Tabu, veteran actor Gulshan Grover, who played villain Kabira in the 2000 release, also confirmed his return to the next film. Speaking to an Indian publication, he said, “I am super excited about doing Hera Pheri 3. I have met producer Firoze Nadiadwala [film producer] multiple times and discussed the role. I cannot say much at this stage.”