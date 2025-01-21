Tabu slams media, demands apology after viral remark

Bollywood veteran Tabu slammed media publications and demanded a formal apology for associating the actor with the controversial statements, never quoted by her.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Tabu, who has been happily single at 53, blasted the media publications, for falsely quoting her controversial views on the institution of marriage.

The purported articles by several Indian media outlets in the recent past suggested Tabu saying during the promotions of her film ‘Crew’ last year that ‘She is not interested in marriage but would only want a man in bed’.

However, in a response statement by the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor, her team clarified that the remarks were falsely associated with her and she never gave these statements. “STOP PRESS! There are several websites and social media handles that have falsely attributed certain undignified statements to Tabu. We would like to clarify that she never made these quotes, and it is a serious breach of ethics to mislead the audience,” her team wrote.

“We demand that these websites remove the fabricated quotes immediately and issue a formal apology for their actions,” the statement read further.

Also Read: ‘Dune: Prophecy’ star calls Tabu the ‘Julia Roberts of India’

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in the English web series ‘Dune: Prophecy’. She played the pivotal role of Sister Francesca in the series, a prequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi hits ‘Dune’ and ‘Dune: Part Two’ in the Universe.

Next, she has Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ in the pipeline.