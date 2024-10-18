‘Dune: Prophecy’ star calls Tabu the ‘Julia Roberts of India’

Hollywood actor Emily Watson heaped praise on her “Dune: Prophecy” costar Tabu over her performance in the series.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The Bollywood actress is set to star in the “Dune” spin-off series alongside Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, and Mark Strong among others.

During a recent panel discussion at New York Comic Con, Watson reflected on her working experience with Tabu.

“Tabu is the most astonishingly beautiful actress. She is the Julia Roberts of India,” she said.

Earlier, the makers of ‘Dune: Prophecy’ dropped the trailer for the upcoming series showing a glimpse of the Bollywood star’s character in the story set in the backdrop of time period prior to the events depicted in “Dune: Part One” and “Dune: Part Two.”

Read more: ‘Dune: Prophecy’ teaser: Tabu first look as Sister Francesca

Set 10,000 years before the events in ‘Dune’, the prequel series, based on the sci-fi novel ‘Sisterhood of Dune’, by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson, follows ‘sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen as they combat forces that threaten the future of humanity, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit’.

Makers of Dune: Prophecy described the Indian actor’s character as “Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.”

Originally set to release on Max, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ was later rebranded as an HBO Original, and will now release on Max and HBO, on November 18.

The show will be dropping a new episode every subsequent Monday and will be available for streaming on JioCinema Premium in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.