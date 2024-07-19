Tabu debuts as Sister Francesca in new ‘Dune: Prophecy’ teaser

Fans are overjoyed to catch the first glimpse of Tabu in the new teaser of ‘Dune: Prophecy’, as the Bollywood veteran joined the HBO series as Sister Francesca.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The much-awaited first look of Tabu, as Sister Francesca, from ‘Dune: Prophecy’ was unveiled on Thursday evening, as the makers released a fresh teaser of the HBO Original series.

The clip, centred around Emily Watson’s Valya Harkonnen, the lead character, sees a blink-and-miss feature of Tabu’s character, dressed in a black caped outfit, as she stands with folded hands, giving a powerful stare at the camera. While no dialogues were mouthed by her in the fresh clip, previous reports suggested that her character is ‘strong, intelligent and alluring’. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max (@streamonmax) Set 10,000 years before the events in ‘Dune’, the prequel series, based on the sci-fi novel ‘Sisterhood of Dune’, by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson, follows ‘sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen as they combat forces that threaten the future of humanity, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit’. Also Read: Tabu speaks up on her ‘hatred’ for social media

Apart from Tabu, the series stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, along with Johdi May, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Mark Strong, Chloe Lea, Josh Heuston, Jade Anouka, Edward Davis, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Chris Mason.

Originally set to release on Max, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ was later rebranded as an HBO Original, and will now release on Max and HBO, in November this year.