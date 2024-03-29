Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on first pregnancy

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on the refuelled pregnancy rumours, following her latest public appearance at her film’s trailer launch.

Parineeti Chopra fuelled the pregnancy rumours with her latest spotting as she returned to the bay for the trailer launch and promotions of her upcoming film ‘Chamkila’.

The repeated appearances of the Bollywood diva in loose, oversized clothes, have netizens convinced that she is expecting her first child with politician husband Raghav Chadha, hence is trying to hide her belly.

However, the actor has addressed the gossip for the very first time, in a rather cryptic way. Taking to her Instagram stories yesterday, Chopra wrote, “Kaftan dress=pregnancy, oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian Kurta=pregnancy,” followed by a laughing-out-loud emoji, to seemingly rebuff the rumours. Pertinent to note here that Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician beau Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a private Udaipur affair, in September last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is awaiting the release of Netflix’s biopic of Indian singer and musician Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is set to premiere on the streaming giant on April 12.

