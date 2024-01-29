Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse of first live concert

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who recently launched her music career, had her first live concert on Sunday and pictures and a video of her performance are going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Parineeti Chopra, the cousin of fellow actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and wife of politician Raghav Chaddha, took to the visual sharing platform Instagram to share pictures and a video of the Mumbai Festival 2024 performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

The celebrity admitted that it was an emotional moment for her.

“Andddd it’s done,” she stated. “I have tears of joy as I type this: MY FIRST EVER LIVE SINGING PERFORMANCE was last night and it was everything I could wish for and more.

“Thank you all for the love and kindness you all have shown. It means a lot to me.”

It is pertinent to mention that Parineeti Chopra had announced that she has started her music career on Instagram. She had teased her first live performance as well.

“Music, to me, has always been my happy place .. I’ve watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it’s finally my time to be a part of that world,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

The actress is an avid singer and usually shares videos of her singing memorable songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra has had a decorated acting career as well. She made her Bollywood debut in 2011’s ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl‘ but it was her performance in ‘Ishaqzaade‘ that elevated her career to new heights.

She went on to work in hits including ‘Shuddh Desi Romance,’ ‘Hasee Toh Phasee,’ ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu,’ ‘Golmaal Again,’ ‘Jabariya Jodi,’ and ‘The Girl on the Train.’

Related – I don’t want my husband to be like my father: Parineeti Chopra