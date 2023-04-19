Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on relationship with Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra finally addressed the wedding rumours with Indian politician Raghav Chadha.

The personal life of the actor has been in a limelight for the past few weeks, which she is seemingly not fine with. In a new interview with an Indian tabloid, Chopra blasted the media outlets for their growing interest in her life.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If that happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won’t,” she told the interviewer when asked about maintaining the balance between her personal and public life.

“I would never sacrifice my life for work or work for my life. I always strive to maintain a balance between the two,” she mentioned further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

“I remember when I used to travel frequently and spend a lot of time at the airport, people would ask me where I was going and what I was doing, but they would never understand the fact that I was able to balance my life effectively. I think post Covid-19, a lot of people finally understood that,” added Chopra.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star and youngest member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party sparked dating rumours last month after being spotted together at restaurants on multiple occasions.

Raghav Chadha opens up on Parineeti Chopra wedding rumours

While the duo are yet to come out with their relationship, earlier reports from Indian media houses suggested that the two would exchange rings on April 10.

There was no official statement on the matter. However, Chopra was spotted flaunting a silver band on her ring finger earlier this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

If reports are to be believed, Chadha and Chopra studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

Comments