Parineeti Chopra engaged to Raghav Chadha?

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha have reportedly exchanged rings.

Indian media, quoting a mutual friend of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, said the engagement happened at a secret location in the presence of their family members.

Moreover, the wedding will reportedly happen in October this year.

The actor and the politician were spotted at a hotel together last week and the wedding rumours made rounds after she visited fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s house.

There have been several claims of them being a married couple already.

“I am so happy that it’s finally happening,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency. “I wish her all the luck. Yes, I have called and congratulated her.”

Moreover, AAP lawmaker Sanjeev Arora had almost confirmed their wedding in a tweet.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!” he tweeted.

