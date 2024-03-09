Is Parineeti Chopra expecting her first child with Raghav Chadha?

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra sparked pregnancy rumours with her husband Raghav Chadha, following her recent airport appearances.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Parineeti Chopra was spotted out and about recently, sporting rather oversized fits repeatedly, which had netizens believe that she is pregnant with her first child and is trying to hide her belly with loose clothes.

However, as per the sources, the rumours are not true and the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor is only focusing on her work at the moment, reported Indian entertainment outlets.

A source close to Chopra dismissed the pregnancy rumours saying, “There is no truth in the pregnancy rumours. At the moment, she is hustling between several cities, sometimes for professional commitments and sometimes for personal reasons.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

“In fact, it is baffling that someone’s choice of attire can lead to such speculations, and intrude in someone’s personal life,” the person added.

The insider continued, “Parineeti likes to keep her private life guarded, but her actions also don’t suggest that she is pregnant. She has not pushed any of her work and shoot commitments in the future, and everything is running at the pace which was planned much earlier.”

Meanwhile, another family source explained, “Parineeti keeps shuttling between Delhi and Mumbai. She is doing it to balance her life. In fact, we all met her in Delhi recently, and there was no sign of pregnancy. Had she been pregnant, she would have shared the news with both the families– which has not happened. At the moment, they both are enjoying their married life, and cherishing every single moment spent together and spent with the family.”

Pertinent to note here that Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician beau Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a private Udaipur affair, in September last year.

It’s official: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting their first child