Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding: Actor’s bridal look unveiled!

Wedding festivities for Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Indian politician Raghav Chadha are in full swing, before the final nuptials on Sunday.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, lovebirds Parineeti and Raghav are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday. The bride and groom-to-be were spotted arriving in the city with their respective families on Friday morning.

As shared by a source close to the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star, similar to her engagement ceremony, Chopra once again will be a Manish Malhotra bride and will sport a pearl white traditional ensemble by the ace Indian couturier.

At the same time, the actor will also follow all the typical Punjabi bride rituals to have Chooda, Mehandi and Kaleeras, confirmed the insider. The person also mentioned that Chopra will continue to wear her chooda for a year while her kaleeras will be inspired by her love story with Chadha.

The nuptials are said to be attended by high-profile politicians and actors, including Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in addition to bride-to-be’s cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha exchanged the rings in a private affair in May this year.

Despite being spotted together time and again, the two stayed mum about their relationship all throughout until sharing their first pictures as a couple on Instagram. “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!” the actor wrote on Instagram, while her politician beau shared a similar post as well.

