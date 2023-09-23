Priyanka Chopra to skip sister Parineeti’s wedding?

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha’s wedding festivities are in full swing in Udaipur, India, while, the bride’s elder cousin sister and A-lister Priyanka Chopra might be missing the nuptials.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, lovebirds Parineeti and Raghav are all set to tie the knot in the beautiful Indian city of Udaipur, in Rajasthan, on Sunday. However, going by her latest Instagram posts, the actor’s cousin sister and global star Priyanka Chopra, who was expected to land in the country Saturday morning, is seemingly going to skip the festivities.

Taking to her stories on the platform, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor posted a throwback picture of the bride-to-be to send her wishes for the couple ahead of the wedding. “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one..always wishing you so much love,” she wrote along the picture, with a red heart emoji and hashtag ‘new beginnings’. Hours later, Chopra also posted a clip from a farm outing with her daughter Malti Marie and brother-in-law Frankie Jones on the feed.

While Priyanka Chopra with the Jonas family is expected to miss the Sunday ceremony, the high-profile guest list includes Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal as well as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha exchanged the rings in a private affair in May this year.

Despite being spotted together time and again, the two stayed mum about their relationship all throughout until sharing their first pictures as a couple on Instagram. “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!” the actor wrote on Instagram, while her politician beau shared a similar post as well.

