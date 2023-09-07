Parineeti Chopra’s wedding invite LEAKED on social media; All the details revealed!

A supposed invite to the wedding reception of Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha is doing rounds on social media.

Before the week-long wedding festivities of Parineeti Chopra and her politician beau Raghav Chadha begin later this month, an invite for their reception lunch in Chandigarh has been leaked on social media.

According to the invitation card, the intimate affair in the capital city of their home state will be hosted on September 30, after the reported week-long festivities in Udaipur, Rajasthan, starting from the 17th of this month.

“Alka and Sunil Chadha, parents of Raghav Chadha invite you for the Reception lunch of their son Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023 at Taj Chandigarh,” the text on the card read.

The reports from Indian media outlets also suggest that most of the wedding festivities of their grand Punjabi wedding will take place from 17 to 24 in The Leela Palace, Udaipur.

Some of the high-profile politicians and actors, likely to attend the ceremony include Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in addition to bride-to-be’s cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha exchanged the rings in a private affair in May this year.

Sharing the first pictures as a couple on her Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!” while the politician also shared a similar post on social media.

Parineeti Chopra turns entrepreneur before week-long wedding festivities