Paris Jackson opens up about her new life-saving hobby

Paris Jackson revealed how music helped her cope with hard times in her life before she got sober. Michael Jackson’s daughter has been sober for six years.

During an interview with the Vogue Beauty Secrets vlog, Paris acknowledged the role of music in helping her navigate difficult moments in her life. She further noted, “That was kind of the only thing that got me through the hard times before I got sober, was music”.

She continued, “When I got sober, it helped me be like, ‘Oh wow, music really is everything. It really is like the air I breathe.

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Paris admitted that although being a musician runs in her family, she was hesitant to enter the field. She explained, “I was pretty scared to start doing music because I’ve kind of been playing guitar since I was 13 or 14 and I just suppressed it as a hobby.”

“In my like early 20s, I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. It’s what makes me happy, and I just have to do that. Especially because this was before I figured out all the other things that made me happy,” added the Zombies In Love hitmaker.