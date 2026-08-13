Paris Jackson recalls first time meeting mother Debbie Rowe

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, opened up about her first interaction with her mother, Debbie Rowe.

On August 12, the singer and actress recalled meeting Rowe for the first time during an episode of Call Her Daddy, explaining that she had first asked about her mother when she was in her preteens.

She continued with her statement and noted, “You know, eventually, I remember kind of asking about it when I was probably around like 10 or 11, and the answers I got were sufficient to me. Just like, ‘Oh, like, what’s her name?’ And I got told her name, and I’m like, ‘All right, cool”.

She further stated, “I moved on, and we connected when I was about 15, and then really started getting closer towards the end of my teens.”

When asked whether she remembered being nervous about meeting her mother for the first time, Paris described the encounter as relatively low-key. “I remember coming downstairs, and she was in the living room with my grandma. I came in. I was just like, ‘Hey, Mom,’ and she was like, ‘Hi.’ I sat down. We talked for a second. Then we went out for the day and just hung out”.

Read More: Paris Jackson opens up about her new life-saving hobby.

Looking back on their relationship, Paris said she has learned that entering relationships without expectations can leave room for a more natural connection. “She’s a Sagittarius, so she’s got the fire. I’m an Aries, I got the fire… We’re very similar,” Paris said. “I think what’s really cool about my process, just in general, in all things, is learning how expectations kind of f–k us up, and if I walk into a relationship with expectations, [I’m] probably gonna end up being maybe disappointed or frustrated or irritated or resentment will be born or something, you know”.

She also added, “When I walk into something, and I don’t have expectations, it creates this really cool space for something organic to just blossom”.

Paris is one of Michael Jackson’s three children. She and her older brother, Prince, are Rowe and Jackson’s two children together, while Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, was born through surrogacy.