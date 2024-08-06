Paris Olympics: Arshad Nadeem qualifies for javelin final

Pakistan’s javelin ace has qualified for the javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics with an 86.59m throw (Group B) at the Stade de France on Tuesday.

This was also Arshad Nadeem’s season-best throw.

World champion India’s Neeraj Chopra also made his way to the final with a massive 89.34 meter throw, which was also his season best.

Arshad Nadeem secures a spot in the javelin finals at the #ParisOlympics with an impressive 86.59-meter throw. #JavelinThrow #Olympics pic.twitter.com/dPgaxzGTnj — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) August 6, 2024

Grenada’s Anderson Peters joined his South Asian counterparts in the finals with an 86.59m first attempt.

Four athletes from the Group A qualification round advanced to Thursday night’s final.

An athlete has to throw a minimum of 84 meters to make their place in the final round where they will go against each other for the medal.

The final of Javelin Throw event will be played on Thursday, August 8, at 11:25pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Arshad Nadeem being the only hope for the country, won a silver medal at the World Championship in 2023 and at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He won a gold medal becoming the first Pakistani participant to do so since 1962.

It is pertinent to mention here that the last time Pakistan won a medal at the Olympics was in 1992 in Barcelona, when it secured bronze in field hockey.