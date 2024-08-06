Paris Olympics: When will Arshad Nadeem be in action? check date, time

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s javelin thrower, is set to compete in the qualifying round for the Paris Olympics 2024 Men’s Javelin Throw competition today, Tuesday,

Nadeem will participate in the crucial qualifiers alongside India’s Neeraj Chopra after the Olympics organisers placed the two athletes in Group B.

The event will begin at 2:50pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST) where the Pakistani star will be in action and will throw fifth.

The other throwers placed in Group B are Edis Matusevicius ranked fifth in the World rankings. Anderson Peters ranked World No 6 and Germany’s Max Dehning. The German athlete has thrown over 90 meters this year.

An athlete has to throw a minimum of 84 meters to make their place in the final round where they will go against each other for the medal.

12 athletes will make it to the final round and if 12 or less can’t make the 84-meter-mark, the ones having the best throws will qualify for the next round.

The qualification round will decide the line-up for Thursday’s men’s javelin throw final.

Arshad Nadeem being the only hope for the country, won a silver medal at the World Championship in 2023 and at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He won a gold medal becoming the first Pakistani participant to do so since 1962.

The last time Pakistan won a medal at the Olympics was in 1992 in Barcelona, when it secured bronze in field hockey.