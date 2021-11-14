Parliament joint session reconvened as PTI lulls PML-Q’s reservations

ISLAMABAD: The joint parliament session that was canceled early this week has been rescheduled for tomorrow (Monday) as the ruling party has allayed the reservations of its allies, ARY News reported Sunday quoting sources.

According to the source privy to details, the reservations raised by Pakistan Muslim League – Q (PML-Q) were alleviated by PTI, which wanted to table a number of bills in the joint parliament session including Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Other bills to be tabled in the joint session are voting rights for overseas Pakistanis and other electoral reforms.

ELECTORAL REFORMS A NATIONAL AGENDA, SAYS FAWAD CHAUDHRY

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that electoral reforms is not the agenda of Imran Khan or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but a national agenda.

Fawad Chaudhry said in his Twitter message that all political parties should come forward to finalise the electoral reforms.