Parliament to debate on Priyantha Kumara lynching case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has decided to hold a debate on the Sialkot lynching case in the Parliament, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara was tortured to death by his fellow factory workers over alleged blasphemy charges and later his body was set on fire.

As per details, the sessions of the National Assembly and Senate have been summoned on December 20 and December 22, respectively to debate on the Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara lynching case in Sialkot.

Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan said that both upper and lower houses of the Parliament will hold a debate on the Sialkot incident.

On Monday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab and chief secretary had briefed Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on the progress made into the Sialkot tragedy.

After getting a briefing on the progress of the investigation into the Sialkot tragedy, the premier directed that incidents like the Sialkot lynching should be strictly prevented and a joint strategy should be chalked out to prevent any untoward incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, sources have said that the investigation into the Sialkot tragedy is being carried out in a modern way with the help of technology. Footage of 150 cameras of the factory has been sent to the forensic laboratory.