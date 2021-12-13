PM Imran Khan gets briefing on Priyantha Kumara lynching case

LAHORE: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab and chief secretary briefed Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on the progress made into the Sialkot tragedy, in which a Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara was brutally tortured to death, reported ARY News on Monday.

According to details, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Governor House in which he was briefed on the administrative and political affairs of the province.

After getting a briefing on the progress of the investigation into the Sialkot tragedy, the premier directed that incidents like the Sialkot lynching should be strictly prevented and a joint strategy should be chalked out to prevent any untoward incidents in the future.

Chief Minister Usman Bazdar apprised the Prime Minister about the new local government system of the province. Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that more attention should be paid to public welfare and development works under construction should be completed on a priority basis.

Sources said that the investigation into the Sialkot tragedy is being carried out in a modern way with the help of technology. Footage of 150 cameras of the factory has been sent to the forensic laboratory.

Read more: Court grants remand of 18 more suspects in Sialkot lynching case

According to sources, the police are expecting a major crackdown soon based on the evidence. The police are first investigating the murder incident on the roof of the factory. the challan into the tragedy will be submitted by the mid of January.

Sources said that the government investigating the case from every aspect and trying to prevent an innocent person from being dragged into the case.

