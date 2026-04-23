Partner of Princess Diana's brother settles lawsuit against his ex-wife

LONDON – The partner of Princess Diana’s brother has settled her lawsuit against his ​ex-wife for alleged misuse of private ‌information after she disclosed her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, London’s High Court was told on Thursday.

Catrine ​Jarman, a Norwegian archaeologist, sued the ​now ex-wife of Charles Spencer, uncle to ⁠the heir to the throne, Prince William, ​and his younger brother Prince Harry, in ​2024.

Jarman said Karen Spencer had disclosed her MS diagnosis, which she had sought to keep private, to ​a number of people shortly after Charles ​Spencer ended their marriage.

Karen Spencer accepted Jarman’s offer to ‌settle ⁠the lawsuit in August, Jarman’s lawyer Dina Shiloh said in a statement read at the High Court.

“She (Spencer) does not, however, accept ​that this ​entails any ⁠admission of liability or wrongdoing, nor has she apologised to the ​claimant,” Shiloh added.

Charles, the ninth Earl ​of ⁠Spencer and the younger brother of the late Princess Diana, married Karen Gordon, founder ⁠and ​head of the charity Whole ​Child International, in 2011. Their divorce was confirmed last ​year.