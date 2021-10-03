Parts of Karachi building collapse, rescue teams on site

KARACHI: In a dreadful turn of events on Sunday early hours, parts of a building in the Nabi Bux area near Jubilee Market of Garden East collapsed and its balcony and washroom crumbled down, ARY News reported.

However, the reusce teams on at the scene confirmed there have not been any damages to the people and no one was harmed by the incident.

Some parts of the building including the washroom area of a residential flat has crumbled, police said, after they and rescue teams reached the scene.

Police confirmed there were no casualties in the event.

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake shakes Balochistan’s Khuzdar

Separately today from the calamities, a magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck early morning the western parts of Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, said the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

It relayed that the intensity of the quake was recorded at 3.4 on the Richter Scale while its epicentre was at 65 kilometres west of the city.