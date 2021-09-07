Parts of Karachi receive light to moderate rain showers

KARACHI: Parts of the metropolitan city receive light to moderate rain on Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms and lashing torrents reported from district Malir areas, ARY News reported.

Light drizzle and moderate rain reports have emerged across the swathes of Karachi city with Malir and East districts amongst the earliest to receive the raindrops.

Saddar, Orangi Town, Karachi Motorway, Landhi, Korangi and Tariq Road, among other areas, have reportedly received rain so far.

The city was enveloped in clouds from the early hours today as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) director Sardar Sarfaraz had said earlier would be most likely the case.

He predicted sporadic rainshowers of light intensity acros the city.

New monsoon spell likely to bring rain in Sindh from Sept 09

A new monsoon spell has been expected in Karachi and adjoining areas of Sindh from September 09 anyway as reproted by the Met Office earlier.

Director Met Office Sardar Sarfaraz had said yesterday that the fresh monsoon system will bring light to moderate rainfall in the region.

“The duration of the wet spell will remain on September 09 and 10,” the weather official said.

PDMA issues alert after rain forecast

It said on Sunday, however, that the heavy rains producing monsoon low over southern Sindh was fizzled out and become insignificant.

“A hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the province for next few days,” the weather official said. The maximum temperature will remain between 34-36 degrees Celsius.