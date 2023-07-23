Parts of Karachi receive rain with strong winds

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi received rain on Sunday evening with strong winds turning the weather in the metropolis pleasant, ARY News reported.

As per details, Motarway M-9, Baldia Town, Hub River road, Golimar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Defence, Kemari, Site area, Nazimabad, Saddar, Korangi. Soldier Board, Drig Road, Sujrani Town, Ayesha Manzil, university road, North Nazimabad, PIB, Tower, Malir, Model Colony, Landhi, Bahadurabad, stadium road, and surrounding areas received heavy rain with strong winds.

Earlier, the Met Office forecast rainfall in Karachi with thunderstorms on Sunday (today). “Rainfall is expected to begin around noon today,” the weather department predicted in its report.

Mainly cloudy prevails in the city with chances of thunderstorms and rain with few heavy falls expected. “The rainy spell with thunderstorms will likely to be continued for the next three days”.

The maximum temperature in the city will likely remain between 34 to 36 degree Celsius. “Currently winds are blowing with 15 kilometers per hour speed.

The Met Office had earlier forecast more monsoon rainfall in Sindh and eastern parts of the country.

Monsoon currents of good intensity continue to penetrate eastern parts of Sindh and under the influence of the weather system, dust-thunderstorm/rain with few heavy falls likely in TharParker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar districts on July 25-26, according to the weather report.