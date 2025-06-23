How old is Aina Asif really? The ‘Parwarish’ actor finally answers

Rising Pakistani actress Aina Asif currently doing drama serial Parwarish has finally addressed the long-standing confusion surrounding her age, revealing that she is currently 16 years old and will turn 17 later this year.

Aina Asif made the revelation during her appearance on ARY Digital’s show ‘The Buzz’, hosted by Hassan Choudary. The host pointed out the ongoing public debate about her age, saying,

“When you were 12 or 13, people thought you were 16 or 17, and now that you’re 16, they say you look 12.”

In response, Aina Asif said she has often heard such remarks about her appearance and age. “It used to bother me,” she admitted, “but now I don’t let it affect me.”

The young starlet urged the public to focus on her work rather than her personal life. “Judge me by my performances. Critique my acting if you want, but don’t drag my personal life into the conversation,” she said.

She also clarified, “I do celebrate my birthday, it doesn’t magically change. I’m really 16 and will be 17 this year.”

Aina Asif is currently winning hearts with her lead role as Maya Shaheer in the trending drama Parwarish, airing every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm.

She stars alongside Samar Jafri, with a stellar supporting cast including Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Shamim Hilaly, Reham Rafiq, Nazar-ul-Hasan, and others.

Parwarish is directed by Meesam Naqvi and written by Kiran Siddiqui. Aina’s powerful performance as Maya continues to receive critical praise, further cementing her position as one of Pakistan’s most promising young talents.

Teenage starlet Aina Asif, aka Maya of ‘Parwarish’, also revealed the biggest dream of her life.

“My biggest dream is to go to RADA, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, in London. They teach you acting and voice control,” she said. “I’m just waiting to grow up a little more, so I can live on my own and do everything myself. That’s when I’ll apply for RADA.”

“I also want to experience living alone and independently, in a different country, because I feel it makes you more responsible,” she added.