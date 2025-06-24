‘Parwarish’ star Reham Rafiq wins social media with her soulful voice

Showbiz starlet Reham Rafiq, aka Amal of ‘Parwarish’, broke social media as she put on display her musical genes, crooning co-star Samar Jafri’s hit OST ‘Guzaarishen’.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, young actor Reham Rafiq shared a new video of herself, singing the chart-topping OST, ‘Guzaarishen’, of ‘Parwarish’.

“Don’t judge me i’m just a girl. @samarjafri_ you made our hearts sing with this track,” she wrote in the caption of the clip, which has now gone viral on social media, with more than 1.7 million views, on the original post only.

Reacting to the singing video, a social user commented, “Judge!? Girl you’ve such a soulful voice just like your sister mashallah,” while another noted, “Reham ka ek aur talent. A dancer, an actor, a singer? Such a stunner!”

“Acting on top and singing is superb,” one more wrote.

“Gurllll!!!! It was honestly so good,” a fourth comment read.

Notably, the OST is originally voiced by Samar Jafri and singer-rapper Alistair Alvin.

As for the trending play, Reham Rafiq essays everyone’s favourite Amal Suleman in ‘Parwarish’, co-starring Aina Asif and Samar Jafri. The ensemble star cast of the serial also features Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Shamim Hilaly, Saad Zameer Fareedi, Nooray Zeeshan, Nazr-ul-Hasan, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Haleema Ali, Arshad Mehmood, Saman Ansari and Abul Hasan.

The Meesam Naqvi directorial, written by Kiran Siddiqui, airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. only on ARY Digital.

