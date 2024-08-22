Passenger carrying 29 smuggled iPhones held at Karachi Airport

KARACHI: Customs officials held a passenger, attempting to smuggle 29 iPhones and other items worth Rs 750,000 at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the customs staff suspected the passenger identified as Muhammad Daniyal, who arrived from Dubai on FlyDubai flight FZ 333, and asked him to produce his goods for examination.

When the passenger denied carrying any prohibited items, the officials searched his luggage and found the iPhones, laptops, chocolates, ladies’ clothing, and cosmetics, customs officials added.

The passenger tried to flee the scene but was apprehended by the customs staff.

A case was registered against the arrested suspect under the Customs Act and was remanded to custody for further investigation.

Additional Collector JIAP, Muhammad Faisal Khan, lauded the customs officials and staff for their successful operation and appreciated their efforts in preventing smuggling.

Earlier, Customs officials foiled a bid to smuggle mobile phones at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

The custom officials stated that two passengers were arrested upon their arrival at Karachi airport from Dubai.

The customs officials also recovered 28 mobile phones, 2 laptops, 50 suits and 40 water bottles valuing over Rs 6,451,000.

Furthermore, a case was registered against the two passengers under the customs act.

In a separate development, the Airport Security Force (ASF) officials successfully foiled a drug smuggling bid and arrested an individual at Peshawar airport.

The arrested individual identified as – Sheeraz – was bound to board a flight from Peshawar to Karachi, where a security official found his luggage suspicious.

The ASF personnel during the search of the luggage recovered a total of 648gms of ICE drugs which was skillfully hidden in two of his bags.

The accused was handed over to the ANF authorities along with the recovered ice heroin after preliminary investigation.