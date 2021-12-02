Passenger plane suffers bird hit at Islamabad airport

KARACHI: A Islamabad-bound flight of a private airline escaped an accident after the aircraft was hit by a bird during landing at New Islamabad Airport, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources said a private airline flight was struck by a bird, as a result of which it suffered damage. However, they added, the pilot of the aircraft managed to land it at Islamabad airport safely.

Subsequently, the aircraft was grounded for maintenance, while all the passengers and crew of the plane are safe.

On August 2, a Karachi-bound plane had conceded a bird strike soon after taking off and thus made an emergency landing without suffering any loss to passengers.

The plane suffered mechanical and bodily damage, sources familiar with the incident had said.

