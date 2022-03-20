Passenger plane narrowly escapes crash landing at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A passenger plane of a private airline narrowly escaped a crash landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore following intervention from traffic control officials, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a private airline’s passenger plane attempted to land at the under constructed runway at the Lahore airport.

The air traffic controller while taking in view the approach of the plane understood that it was going to land at the under-construction runway and stopped it from landing.

The pilot was forced to change the trajectory of the plane to ensure a safe landing at the other runway of the airport.

In late January this year, it was reported that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the up-gradation of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal airport main runway has entered the final phase.

The up-gradation of the runway to cost Rs6,450 million, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said and added that the latest equipment will be fixed on the main runway for the guidance of the pilots landing planes at the airport.

The latest system will help pilots in landing during inclement weather conditions. The runway is closed for the flight operations in phase two repair work until April 2, according to the CAA.

Currently, the secondary runway is being used for flight operations and the main runway is being used for taxi-in and taxi-out.

The main runway of the Allama Iqbal International airport, Lahore, was closed on November 14, 2020, for a year on account of repair works, but the up-gradation has been delayed.

