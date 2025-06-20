web analytics
Friday, June 20, 2025
17 passengers injured as pole ladder hit the moving trains in Khanewal

KHANEWAL: At least 17 passengers were injured on Friday near Khanewal Railway Station when an attempted theft of a railway pole ladder led to an accident, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, passengers aboard the Awam Express and Musa Express trains sustained injuries to their hands and arms. The injured included women, elderly passengers, and children. They were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Reports indicate that unidentified thieves had attempted to steal an iron ladder attached to an electric signal pole near the railway track. During the theft attempt, the ladder was dislodged and came dangerously close to the track, hitting the passing trains.

At the time of the incident, no railway officials were present at Khanewal Railway Station, sources said. The Pakistan Railways administration has launched a formal investigation into the incident.

Read More: WATCH: Pakistan Railways’ employees caught stealing diesel from depot

Earlier, a video showing Pakistan Railways’ employees stealing diesel from Karachi Railway depot has surfaced online.

In a video available with ARY News, three employees of Pakistan Railways including an engine driver can be seen stealing the diesel from Karachi Cantt Railway Station depot.

Sources say that the suspects had been involved in diesel theft for the past three months. The accused have been arrested, and a case has been registered at the Cantt police station.

 

