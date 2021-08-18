Two outbound passengers test positive for COVID-19 at Faisalabad airport

FAISALABAD: Two outbound passengers tested positive for COVID-19 at Faisalabad airport on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, two passengers who were flying to Dubai from Faislabad airport tested positive during the rapid PCR test service.

The passengers hailing from Bannu and Dera Ghazi Khan have been moved to hospital for a quarantine period.

Last week, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had provided rapid PCR testing facility for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) passengers at the major airport.

The aviation authority has facilitated the passengers who are going to travel to UAE amid restrictions of undergoing mandatory rapid PCR tests for COVID-19.

The rapid PCR testing facility has been provided at the airports in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Quetta and Sialkot.

Thousands of travellers have availed rapid PCR testing facility prior to their departure to the UAE destinations.