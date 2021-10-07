Passengers stranded as fault emerges in Karachi to Peshawar flight

KARACHI: Passengers await an alternative in the Jinnah International Airport lounge after a reported fault to have emerged in the Karachi to Peshawar flight on Thursday in a private airlines plane which was to take off 9 am, ARY News reported.

According to the sources privy to the details of the incident, the flight never took off due to some technical fault and the private airline management is reportedly arranging for an alternative flight to transport the passengers.

It has been over three hours since the flight was due to have embarked on its way but the passengers await the alternative in the lounge where the airline says it is hosting them.

22 killed, over 200 injured as magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Balochistan

Separately earlier today in a destructive calamity, the death toll in the Balochistan earthquake has reached 22, while over 200 are injured, confirmed provincial home minister Zia Ullah Langau.

The dealdy earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 at the Richter scale struck parts of Balochistan including Quetta in the wee hours of Thursday night.

