Passengers stuck inside PIA plane due to jet bridge issue

Karachi: Passengers stuck inside Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane due to jet bride issue, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials were unable to fix the jet bridge on the plane gate.

The passenger had to wait for the jet bridge to exit the plane whereas the ACs were also turned because of non-availability of ground power unit.

The CAA spokesperson clarified that the the connection of Jet bridge was delayed as the plane was parked at the wrong place by the captain.

Earlier, it was reported that the flight operations of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) were badly affected by limited fuel supply from the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

According to official spokesperson, a total of 24 Pakistan International Airlines flights including 16 international and 8 domestic scheduled on October 18 have been suspended due to limited fuel supply from PSO.

The PIA spokesperson stated that 24 flights were suspended today amid no fuel supply, while the passengers of the suspended flights have been adjusted to other flights.