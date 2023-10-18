PIA suspends 24 flights over limited fuel supply

KARACHI: The flight operations of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) have been badly affected by limited fuel supply from the Pakistan State Oil (PSO), ARY News reported.

According to official spokesperson, a total of 24 Pakistan International Airlines flights including 16 international and 8 domestic scheduled on October 18 have been suspended due to limited fuel supply from PSO.

The PIA spokesperson stated that 24 flights were suspended today amid no fuel supply, while the passengers of the suspended flights have been adjusted to other flights.

Pakistan International Airlines has also apologized for the inconvenience being faced by its passengers.

Earlier, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) set a condition of Rs100 million in daily payment for the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) to resume fuel supply.

The Pakistan International Airlines spokesperson said that the fuel would be supplied to the national airline upon payment of Rs100 million daily.

However, PIA will inform the PSO to provide fuel to their aircraft. The aircraft would get the fuel after approval from the national airline.

It is pertinent to mention that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed authorities concerned to expedite the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other loss-making state-owned enterprises.