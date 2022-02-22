Passengers traveling to UAE from Pakistan get major relief

KARACHI: In a major relief, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has lifted major COVID testing restrictions for passengers travelling from Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the authorities in the UAE have lifted restrictions of the rapid antigen test at the airports for travellers from Pakistan and they only had to present a negative COVID PCR test at the airports.

The duration of 45-hour will be considered from the time when the passenger has submitted his sample to the laboratory for COVID PCR test. The passengers will undergo a COVID PCR test at Dubai airport and will have to quarantine unless the result is processed and released.

However, the transit passengers will not be bound to show a negative PCR test report to the authorities.

Recently, Saudi Arabia has announced fresh travel restrictions in the wake of Omicron variant, making it compulsory for travellers from the Kingdom to get a booster shot of COVID vaccine.

The travel restrictions will be enforced from February 09 (Wednesday) with travellers leaving the Kingdom directed to get a booster shot.

Read More: RAPID PCR TESTING FACILITY PROVIDED FOR UAE PASSENGERS AT MAJOR AIRPORTS

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Saudi Arabia in its fresh guidelines directed airlines to ensure that Saudi citizens leaving the Kingdom should have a booster shot after three months of the vaccination.

Comments