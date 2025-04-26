Passing out parade of cadets held at PMA Kakul

ISLAMABAD: A prestigious passing out parade was held at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, celebrating the culmination of rigorous training for graduating cadets and their dedication to serving the nation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the chief guest, inspected the parade and distributed awards, while Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was honored with a salute upon arrival.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Atta Tarar, foreign diplomats, and senior civil and military officials also attended, underscoring the event’s significance.

Outstanding cadets were recognized with accolades: Under Officer Muhammad Hanan Malik received the Sword of Honour, Under Officer Zain Ul Abideen was awarded the Presidential Gold Medal, and Nepal’s cadet earned the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal. Under Officer Muhammad Talha Ayaz secured the Commandant’s Cane, and Lady Cadet Laiba Rahman was also honored.

Broadcast live on Pakistan Television, the ceremony showcased military excellence and reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistan’s future leaders to national security.

Also read: Pakistan open to neutral, credible probe into Pahalgam incident: PM Shehbaz

Addressing a passing out parade of Pakistan Military Academy cadets, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that water had been a vital national interest of Pakistan and lifeline for its 240 million people and “Let there be no doubt at all that its availability would be safeguarded at all costs and circumstances.”

In an apparent reference to India’s announcement of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, the prime minister said “Any attempt to stop, reduce and divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty will be responded to with full force and might and no one should remain under any kind of false impression and confusion.”

The prime minister said that their valiant armed forces were fully capable and prepared to defending country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty against any misadventure as clearly demonstrated by its measured and resolute response to the Indian reckless incursion in February 2019, therefore nobody should make any mistake about it.