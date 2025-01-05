Passport facility will be offered in THESE NADRA mega centers

The Director General of Immigration and Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi, has announced the establishment of two new passport offices within NADRA mega centres in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, during the recent visit of DG Passport to Karachi, he discussed the about the new opening of offices.

The decision has been made to alleviate congestion at the central passport office in Karachi.

The new passport facilities will be opened in NADRA’s mega centre situated in North Nazimabad and Siemens Chowrangi (SITE).

Earlier, DG Mustafa Jamal Qazi claimed that, the backlog of pending passports across Pakistan has been cleared, during a surprise visit to the production unit.

The DG reviewed the printing and issuance process, highlighting that since July 1, a record 3,376,510 passports have been printed. These include, issuance of 776,451 passports in normal category, 1,896,403 were printed under urgent category and 703,656 were printed under fast track category.

DG Passports acknowledged the relentless efforts of the production team, which worked tirelessly without breaks to achieve this milestone.

Citizens are now advised to collect their passports directly from regional passport offices without waiting for notifications via message or email, as the delivery process has been completed.

Mustafa Jamal Qazi emphasized that the timely issuance of passports will continue to ensure convenience for all applicants.

Later, Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the newly built state-of-the-art Passport and Immigration Headquarters and the Islamabad Regional Passport Office with an aim to provide better services to citizens, with the Islamabad Regional Passport Office now operating 24/7.