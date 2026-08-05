Passport fee system to be made more user-friendly

ISLAMABAD: Directives have been issued to make the cashless passport fee system easier and more people-friendly, ARY News reported.

The instructions were given by Director General (DG) of Immigration and Passports, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during his visit to the Passport Office headquarters.

The DG directed officials to make the cashless payment system for passport fees more user-friendly and transparent.

During his visit, he inspected the cashless payment system, paid a passport fee himself using a QR code, and reviewed the entire process. Following the inspection, he expressed complete satisfaction with the modern digital cashless payment system.

The DG strictly instructed passport officials to ensure the cashless system is convenient, speedy, and accessible, helping the public avoid long queues and unnecessary difficulties.

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In addition, he issued special directives to the headquarters’ administration to keep the passport hall and waiting areas neat, clean, organized, and comfortable.