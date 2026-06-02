ISLAMABAD: Significant progress has been made towards digitising the payment process for passport fees, aimed at improving convenience for citizens and reducing manual procedures, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Director General Immigration and Passports Muhammad Ali Randhawa held an important meeting with NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar, where both sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation between the two institutions.

During the meeting, it was decided to introduce QR code-based payment options through JazzCash, EasyPaisa, and 1LINK, allowing citizens to pay passport fees through digital platforms more easily.

Officials said the initiative is part of broader efforts to expand digital services and improve public facilitation in government departments.

The meeting also included detailed discussions on administrative matters and ongoing digital reforms at NADRA headquarters, with a focus on improving efficiency and service delivery.

Separately, the DG Immigration and Passports reviewed steps to make the data entry process faster and more effective, along with an assessment of the department’s development agenda.

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Earlier, Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the Regional Passport Office in G-10, Islamabad, where he inspected public service facilities and reviewed ongoing improvements.

During that visit, he also met citizens, heard their complaints directly, and issued instructions to relevant officials for immediate resolution. He further monitored the cashless system implemented at the office and expressed satisfaction over its performance.

Officials say these steps are part of a wider push to modernise immigration and passport services through digital transformation and improved efficiency.