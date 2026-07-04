ISLAMABAD: The passport home delivery service has formally commenced operations, ARY News reported.

According to the details, citizens will no longer need to visit passport offices in person to collect their documents; instead, passports will be delivered directly to their doorsteps.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) launched this service in cooperation with a private courier company.

The formal announcement of this vital project was made by Director General of Immigration and Passports Muhammad Ali Randhawa and TCS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hassan Raza Leghari during a meeting held at the DGIP headquarters in Islamabad.

Under the newly signed agreement, TCS has become the official service partner of the DGIP.

Moving forward, applicants who wish to avoid waiting in long queues can simply opt for the home delivery feature through the courier service while submitting their passport applications.

Officials stated that this home delivery service will ensure that passport distribution is speedy, secure, and hassle-free.

They added that this initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to improve public service delivery and implement continuous institutional reforms.

Read More: Home delivery, cashless payments: Pakistan approves major passport changes

Before this, the government announced making the passport office cashless, after which a home delivery service will save people’s time and money.